Can the Gophers stretch their bowl winning streak to eight, or will Virginia Tech pull the upset?
The Gophers will have key players missing Friday, but not near as many as the Hokies in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
TV: ESPN; Radio: 100.3-FM
Line: Gophers by 8½
The Gophers put a wrap on their 2024 season on the third day of 2025, looking to extend their bowl win streak to eight games — and six under coach P.J. Fleck — with a victory over the Hokies. Minnesota (7-5) and Virginia Tech (6-6) finished the regular season with rivalry wins over Wisconsin and Virginia, respectively.
Three big story lines
Who will be playing in this game?
Because of opt outs to the NFL, transfers and injuries, the Gophers might be without three starting offensive linemen, top wideout Daniel Jackson and defensive standouts Cody Lindenberg, Jah Joyner and Justin Walley. That’s nothing compared with the Hokies, who’ll play without seven offensive starters, two All-America defensive linemen, a linebacker and their entire starting secondary.
Which team really wants to be there?
Often in non-playoff bowl games, the result is decided by which team is truly happy to be there and which team is going through the motions. To the Gophers’ credit under Fleck, they haven’t shown up for only the 2019 Outback Bowl. They also handled business in two Quick Lane Bowls, a Guaranteed Rate Bowl and a Pinstripe Bowl.
Who’ll get a bucket of mayonnaise dumped on his head?
Of course, a bowl named after a condiment will do something goofy to attract attention, and what’s more fun than seeing a football coach doused with a bucket of Duke’s Mayo? Fleck says he’s ready for a double helping, and he’ll get that if he can lead his team past Brent Pry’s Hokies.
Two key matchups
Virginia Tech QB William “Pop’’ Watson vs. Gophers DL
While Joyner likely is opting out to prepare for the NFL draft, DEs Anthony Smith and Danny Striggow and DT Deven Eastern will be tasked to pressure Watson, an athletic 5-11, 190-pounder who’s started the past two games in place of the injured Kyron Drones. Keeping Watson from extending plays will be important.
Gophers RB Darius Taylor vs. Virginia Tech LBs
Taylor rushed for 208 yards on his way to MVP honors in the Quick Lane Bowl last year, so it’s not a stretch to expect him to have a big game this year, especially against a decimated Hokies defense. Linebacker Jaden Keller, Tech’s leading tackler with 76 stops, takes on a crucial role.
One stat that matters
2-9 The ACC’s record in bowl games this season through Wednesday (with Duke set to play Ole Miss on Thursday night).
How the Gophers will win
With their own questions on defense, the Gophers must come out aggressively on offense to make Virginia Tech play catch-up. Minnesota should have an advantage against the Hokies defense, and Taylor’s tough running and play-action passes from Max Brosmer will extend drives and wear down an overmatched opponent.
How the Hokies will win
Virginia Tech needs to generate explosive plays on offense and a takeaway or two on defense to offset the amount of talent that’s left its roster since the end of the regular season. Watson’s running ability and knack for stretching the field could give Minnesota problems.
Prediction
In a game with so many unknowns, the team that takes control early will gain a big advantage, and that should be Minnesota. Brosmer’s steadying presence and efficiency as a passer will enable the Gophers to take some chances downfield, and that will be enough to keep the Hokies at arm’s length.
My expectation: The team with fewer question marks prevails in this one as the Gophers cap Brosmer’s collegiate career with the program’s eighth bowl win in a row. Gophers 31, Virginia Tech 17
