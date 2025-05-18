News & Politics

Rain and cool weather help crews battle Camp House fire in northern Minnesota

The Jenkins Creek fire remains uncontained.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 3:59PM
Crews from the Minnesota Army National Guard use Blackhawk helicopters to scoop water from Indian Lake as they worked to douse the Camp House fire Tuesday, May 13, 2025 near Brimson, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Crews have contained nearly one-third of the Camp House fire still smoldering in Brimson, Minn., though the nearby Jenkins Creek fire remains uncontained.

Both fires broke out last week north of Duluth, ripping through dense forest and scorching scores of homes.

The Camp House fire has torn through roughly 12,300 acres, while the Jenkins Creek fire has burned through about 16,300 acres.

A Sunday morning update states the Camp House fire hasn’t grown in the last four days.

Cooler temperatures and periods of rain Saturday allowed firefighters to build containment lines on the fire’s south end and west side.

They will spend Sunday attempting to restrain the blaze’s east and north sides, the update states, while dodging dead trees and powerlines that continue to pose safety risks.

Dry conditions and strong winds forecasted for the coming days could impact the fire, according to the update.

Crews have yet to contain the Jenkins Creek fire that has threatened the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities. On Saturday, they extended fire containment lines along the fire’s northwest edge and southern end in preparation for drier, gustier conditions.

Evacuation orders for some neighborhoods remain in effect.

Authorities are allowing people limited access to properties. Those who wish to visit their homes can do so between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday, first checking in with sheriffs’ deputies and bringing proof of residency or ownership.

Officials will hold a meeting, which will be livestreamed, about the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Mesabi East School District High School Auditorium.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Nation

Federal officials launch investigation into Mexican tall ship that struck Brooklyn Bridge

card image

Federal transportation officials have launched an investigation into why a Mexican navy tall ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge in a collision that snapped the vessel's three masts, killed two crew members and left some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis police chief says city’s ‘bourgeois liberal mentality’ distorts facts

card image

News & Politics

Search continues for man who escaped St. Peter sex offender treatment facility