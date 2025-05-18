Rain and cool weather help crews battle Camp House fire in northern Minnesota

Crews have contained nearly one-third of the Camp House fire still smoldering in Brimson, Minn., though the nearby Jenkins Creek fire remains uncontained.
Both fires broke out last week north of Duluth, ripping through dense forest and scorching scores of homes.
The Camp House fire has torn through roughly 12,300 acres, while the Jenkins Creek fire has burned through about 16,300 acres.
A Sunday morning update states the Camp House fire hasn’t grown in the last four days.
Cooler temperatures and periods of rain Saturday allowed firefighters to build containment lines on the fire’s south end and west side.
They will spend Sunday attempting to restrain the blaze’s east and north sides, the update states, while dodging dead trees and powerlines that continue to pose safety risks.
Dry conditions and strong winds forecasted for the coming days could impact the fire, according to the update.
Crews have yet to contain the Jenkins Creek fire that has threatened the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities. On Saturday, they extended fire containment lines along the fire’s northwest edge and southern end in preparation for drier, gustier conditions.