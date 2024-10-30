Minnesota real estate company collaborates with Activision on ‘Call of Duty’ billboard ads

The idea of the “Replacer” — who has been used to market “Call of Duty” games in the past — is that he takes over the real-world responsibilities of celebrities so they can spend more time playing the video game. The character is played by actor Peter Stormare, who dressed up in a suit to recreate the Lindahl advertisement. Along with Lindahl, Stormare also was a stand-in for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in a video advertisement.