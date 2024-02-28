Introduction: Host Michael Rand retraces the last couple years of Kirk Cousins with the Vikings, all the way to comments from head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at Tuesday's NFL Scouting Combine. The Vikings are saying they want Cousins back, which probably means a multi-year deal with guaranteed money. But if that was true, they also could have signed him a year ago. What changed between then and now? Also, the Vikings just hired a coach who once broke their heart.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand from Florida right after watching Byron Buxton play center field for the first time in 554 days. Buxton's health is always dicey, but he's as happy and healthy as he's been in a long time, Miller reports. Plus other nuggets from Fort Myers.

28:00: The Wolves keep winning and the Wild take a step back..

