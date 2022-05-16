OAKLAND, Calif. — The Twins open a three-game series today against the A's at the Oakland Coliseum (8:40 p.m., BSN) with Chris Archer seeking his first victory of the season.

Archer (0-1, 4.43 ERA) is making his seventh start for the Twins. He faced the A's four times while with Tampa Bay and was 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA.

The 33-year-old righthander has pitched into the fifth inning only once, and gave up five runs in three innings in losing to Houston on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton will play center and lead off, with Kyle Garlick back from a rehab assignment to move into the lineup as a DH against A's lefthander Zach Logue (2-1, 1.35).

The A's have lost nine of ten, including being swept by the Twins earlier this month at Target Field.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Royce Lewis, SS

Nick Gordon, LF