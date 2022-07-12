Here's how the Lynx (8-15) stand statistically in the 12-team WNBA:
Rebounds per game (1st) 37.0
Assists per game (3rd) 20.6
Points per game (5th) 81.9
Field goal pct. (5th) .446
Turnovers per game (7th) 15.1
Opponents' points per game (8th) 83.0
3-point pct. (10th) .338
Free-throw pct. (10th) .771
Winning percentage (11th) .348
Steals per game (11th) 6.4
Blocks per game (12th) 3.0
