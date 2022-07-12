Here's how the Lynx (8-15) stand statistically in the 12-team WNBA:

Rebounds per game (1st) 37.0

Assists per game (3rd) 20.6

Points per game (5th) 81.9

Field goal pct. (5th) .446

Turnovers per game (7th) 15.1

Opponents' points per game (8th) 83.0

3-point pct. (10th) .338

Free-throw pct. (10th) .771

Winning percentage (11th) .348

Steals per game (11th) 6.4

Blocks per game (12th) 3.0