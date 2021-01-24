Moving up

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), St. Paul, promoted Kim Collins to deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer. She has worked for MnDOT since 2004 and recently served as the director of Office of Civil Rights.

Dakota Supply Group, Plymouth, named Scott Ausnes as corporate segment manager. He has 17 years of experience in the plumbing wholesale and manufacturing industry and served as technical sales manager for Uponor.

APi Group Corp., New Brighton, named Velma Korbel as vice president, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Korbel had served as director of the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights since 2010.

On the move

Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, named Andrew Landsman as senior counsel. He has more than 10 years experience working as a patent attorney and recently worked for Godfrey & Kahn, of Milwaukee.

Collins

Exponent, Minneapolis, named to their leadership team Dave Fransen and Andrew Miller as group account directors. Fransen will lead client partnerships and Miller will manage several accounts and the agency's earned media practice. Fransen most recently worked at Fast Horse and Miller was employed at ICF Next.

Metro Sales Inc., Richfield, named Dan Tuohy as president. Tuohy comes from Chicago Office Technology Group, where he served as president.