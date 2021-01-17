Moving up

MackayMitchell Envelope Co., Minneapolis, promoted David Mitchell to chief operating officer. He was vice president of sales and marketing and formerly served in various roles in sales and marketing at H.B. Fuller.

Power/mation, St. Paul, named Sam Petty as president. Petty was director of channel management for industrial automation at ABB.

On the move

Four51, Minneapolis, named Jacob Hookom as chief product officer. He was vice president of customer technology for McKesson and has an extensive background in enterprise digital transformation.

Vista Prairie Communities, Brooklyn Park, named Anna Petersmeyer as vice president and chief operating officer. She came to Vista from Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin where she served as chief operating officer and formerly as vice president services and director of housing management and senior services.

Petersmeyer

On the board

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named to its board: Christophe Beck, president and chief operating officer, Ecolab; Clarence Bethea, chief executive, Upsie; Nancy Lyons, chief executive, Clockwork and Susan Marvin, chair, the Marvin Cos.