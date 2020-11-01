Moving up

Dalsin Industries, Bloomington, named Tom Schmeling as president and chief executive. He was vice president of sales.

Vetter Stone Co., Mankato, named Ben Kaus as president. He has served as chief operating officer since 2018 and previously served as operations manager.

Platinum Group, Minnetonka, promoted four consultants to partners: Bill English, a licensed psychologist who also oversees technology decisions. Rod Peterson, interim chief financial officer, Ron Leaf who has a background in banking, financing, private equity and the debt markets and Randy Kroll, a certified public accountant.

On the move

SkyWater, Bloomington, named Srila LaRochelle as vice president of strategic business development. She has a background in product and business development, sales and strategic marketing and has worked for Globalfoundries, SanDisk, Hitachi and other companies.

LaRochelle

On the board

Marvin, Warroad, named to its board: Rick Johnson, corporate vice president and chief information officer for Sonoco.

honors

The Minnesota State Bar Association's Pro Bono Council recognized Gail Brandt and Sandra Smalley-Fleming, attorneys for Fredrikson & Byron, for their pro bono volunteer service in the special juvenile immigration status cases for young women.