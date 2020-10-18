Moving up

Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, promoted attorneys Alpaslan Sapmaz, Julie Skoge and Paige Stradley to partners. All three have extensive experience in intellectual-property law.

On the move

JLL Capital Markets, Minneapolis, named David Berglund and Colin Ryan as senior managing directors and leaders of the firm’s Minneapolis office. Together they have more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience including investment sales.

On the board

VocalEssence, Minneapolis, named to its board: Torrie Allen of Arts Midwest, Barbara Burwell of the Rodney and Barbara Burwell Family Foundation, Dan Kantor, a business developer, author, composer, musician, graphic designer and business strategist, Lisa Merklin Lewis of Ameriprise Financial, Kristen O’Brien of WomenVenture and Rabindra Tambyraja, chief medical information officer for Children’s Minnesota and a chorus member since 2011.

Honors

League of Minnesota Cities, St. Paul named Brad Wiersum, mayor of Minnetonka, as president for 2020-21. Wiersum has been mayor since 2017 and was a City Council member for 15 years.



