Moving up

Polywater, Stillwater, promoted Tom Fredericks as general manager/vice president USA and Canada and global business development director. He most recently served as vice president and general manager.

On the move

Land O’Lakes, Arden Hills, named Heather Malenshek as chief marketing officer. Malenshek has worked as a consultant and was chief marketing officer for Harley-Davidson Motor Co. She also was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the most influential chief marketing officers in the world.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Darci Tanberg as chief human resources officer. She was vice president of human resources for Taylor Corp. and previously served in lead human resources roles for Lifetouch, Northwest Airlines and Fairview Health Services.

On the board

Graves

The Board of Marriage and Family Therapy, Minneapolis, named its board chairwoman: Katy Graves, an attorney for Henson Efron. She is also a member of the Complaint Panel which considers ethical complaints made against marriage and family therapists.

St. Paul Jewish Federation, named as its board chairman Rick Linsk. Linsk has served on the federation for numerous years, is an attorney at Lockridge Grindal Nauen and formerly worked as a journalist at newspapers around the country.



