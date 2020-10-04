Moving up

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, named Colette Campbell as senior vice president of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion. She has served as director of talent acquisition and diversity since 2017. She also owns a training and coaching consulting business.

ProAct, Eagan, named Judie Foster-Lupkin as president. She was executive director for Chamberlin House, a nonprofit residential service provider in Oregon and she previously served as executive director of the Winona Occupational Rehabilitation Center.

On the move

SkyWater Technology, Bloomington, named Steve Manko as chief financial officer. Manko previously served as managing director for Riveron Consulting and worked at Ernst & Young. Also named Steve Wold, former chief financial officer, as the company’s first chief administrative officer. Wold will oversee quality/operational excellence, human resource management, information technology and supply chain management.

Scantron Corporation, Eagan, named Shaun Nugent as chief financial officer. Nugent joins the company with more than 25 years of leadership experience with several companies including Sun Country Airlines, Life Time fitness, AllOver Media and Champps Entertainment.

