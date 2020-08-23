Moving up

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named Pahoua Yang Hoffman, as senior vice president of community impact. She was the executive director of the Citizens League.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska, named Matt Clark, as research director. Clark is assistant professor of grape breeding and enology at the University of Minnesota and cold-hardy grape research expert at the arboretum.

On the move

Reach Out and Read Minnesota, Bloomington named Gigi Chawla, as medical director. Chawla is chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, where she has worked for 18 years.

On the board

Aeon’s, Minneapolis named to its board: Matt Plec, vice president of commercial lending at Great Southern Bank and Dan Reed vice president and general manager of lending solutions at Ameriprise Financial.

Minnesota Wire, St. Paul, named its board: Joseph Votel, a retired U.S. general, Michael Wright, of the University of Minnesota and Maureen Schriner, a communications professional who works for the U.S. Census Bureau.



