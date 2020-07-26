Moving up

Revel, Minneapolis, named Sara Ratner as senior vice president of government programs and strategic initiatives. Ratner served as CEO of HealthEHR. Also named Louise Briguglio as senior vice president of product and development. She has held several leadership positions at SaaS companies, and named Blake Sipek as chief financial officer. He has served in leadership roles for numerous companies including Edmentum, XRS Corp. and Ameriprise.

CNH Architects, Apple Valley, named Brooke Jacobson, as vice president. She was an associate for the firm and has more than 15 years of experience working as an architect. Also named as new shareholders and senior associates: Jessica Johnson Kreps, Ashley Klis, Tim Nielsen and Al Tsai.

On the move

The Bridge for Youth, Minneapolis, named Lisa Mears as executive director. She was chief executive at Family Pathways.

Flagship Bank, Wayzata, named Ken Munroe, as senior vice president of business banking. He has more than 28 years of banking experience and worked at Wells Fargo.

Jacobson

Honors

Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Foundation awarded Margie Horning its Citation for Meritorious Service Award for her continuous active service. She served as a manager for the Rotary District 5960 COVID-19 disaster response grants program,



