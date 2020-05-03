Moving up

MRA Management Association, Minneapolis-St. Paul area, has promoted Sandy Nebel to senior human resources business partner. She will cover members in Minnesota and Eau Claire, Wis. She has been with the company since 2016.

On the move

SkyWater, Bloomington, named Mark Litecky as chief revenue officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in his field and has served in leadership jobs at several companies including GCM, Interlink Electronics, Soligie (Molex), Starkey Labs and others.

Newmark Knight Frank, Minneapolis named David Wright as director of management services. Wright was vice president and senior director of asset management and acquisitions/dispositions for U.S. Bank.

Trillium Woods, Plymouth, has named Matt Phipps as executive director. He was executive director at Kingswood Senior Living Community in Kansas City, Mo.

Wright

On the board

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, St. Paul, named to its board: Laura Crosby of Cargill, Laura Reed of Fairview Health System and Tom Strobel from Ecolab.