Moving up

Opus Group, Minneapolis, named Tom Becker as chief executive of Opus Design. Becker was regional vice president and has been with the company for 26 years. Opus also named Beth Duyvejonck as regional vice president. She was director of project management and has been with Opus since 1997. Opus also named Pete Conlon as vice president, capital markets. He was senior director for capital markets and has been with the company for five years. He has worked in corporate real estate for Target and other companies.

Halunen Law, Minneapolis, named Gerald Robinson as partner. He has been with the company since 2017 and has more than 30 years of litigation experience.

On the move

HGA, Minneapolis, named Michelle Morgan-Nelsen as senior public relations manager and vice president. She has a background in communications and public relations and was senior global public relations and social media manager at Entrust Datacard.

On the board

Morgan-Nelsen

Platinum Bank, Oakdale, named to its board: Dick Perrine, senior vice president at the Hays Cos.

HONORS

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators, St. Paul, awarded its Distinguished Service Award to executive director Gary Amoroso for contributions to the state’s public education system.