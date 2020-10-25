Moving up

When I Work, Minneapolis, named Martin Hartshorne as chief executive officer. He is an experienced entrepreneur and executive with more than 20 years of experience in workforce management solutions.

NAI Legacy, Minneapolis, named Julie Bauch as managing director of property management. Bauch has an extensive background in commercial real estate including managing a large team for office and industrial properties and serving as assistant vice president of new business development for United Properties.

On the move

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, named Myron Frans as senior vice president of Finance and Operations. He has served as the commissioner for Minnesota Management and Budget and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

On the board

Schriner

Minnesota Wire, St. Paul, named to its board: Joseph Votel, a retired general; Michael Wright, of the University of Minnesota; and Maureen Schriner of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Honors

The Heinz Family Foundation, Pittsburgh, awarded Katy Kozhimannil its Public Policy Heinz Award. She is a professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health’s Division of Health Policy and Management.



