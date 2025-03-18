Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The 31-year-old comic freaked out recently at a Boston matinee when she discovered that preteens were in the audience. She had a right to be concerned. Despite being raised in a deeply religious household and looking like a spokesperson for skim milk, Tomlinson’s humor is strictly for adults. Those who know her only from hosting CBS’ “After Midnight” might be shocked to hear rich, raunchy details from her dating life. But they’ll also see how she has become hot enough to merit four shows in the Twin Cities, a market that recognized her gifts years before everyone else got wise. (7 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 5 and 8 p.m. Sat., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $49-$118.70, hennepinarts.org)