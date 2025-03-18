Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Burton Cummings
Even though he and Randy Bachman recently prevailed in protracted legal wrangling to be able to use the name the Guess Who once again, the band’s heyday lead singer is on the road under his own name on the 60th Anniversary Tour. The Canadian powerhouse, who has a theater named after him in his hometown of Winnipeg, is revisiting all those Guess Who ‘60s and ’70s classics like “These Eyes” and “No Sugar Tonight” as well as his 1976 solo smash “Stand Tall” and something from last year’s album “A Few Good Moments.” (8 p.m. Mon., Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina, $62-$329, etix.com)
JON BREAM
BEATrio
The ever-adventurous, ever-virtuosic banjo master Béla Fleck is always game to work with all kinds of musicians. In the new BEATrio, the 19-time Grammy winner teams with Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda, who has worked with Hiromi and Paquito D’Rivera, and Mexican percussionist Antonio Sánchez, a five-time Grammy winner known for his work with Pat Metheny. BEATrio came together last fall at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, playing original material, some written collaboratively. The always rewarding Fleck likes to perform without a net. The new ensemble’s debut album will drop on May 16. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Mon.-Tue., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$65, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Black Market Brass & Obi Original
A long-simmering Afrobeat scene in the Twin Cities music scene boils over this weekend with a collaboration between two of the maniacally funky genre’s best local purveyors. Previously an all-instrumental ensemble made up of ex-members of Sonny Knight’s Lakers and Black Diet, the horn-driven BMB crew recently teamed up with younger, Nigerian-born vocalist and bandleader Obi Original (Obiora Obikwelu) at Pachyderm Studios. The result is the first of two 7-inch singles, “Battle Ready,” which sounds as incendiary and hyper-charged as the title suggests. They’re pairing up again for a release party with young jazz-funk group Room3 opening. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., Mpls., $17, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Madeleine Peyroux and Bettye LaVette
These two engrossing song stylists of different generations are teaming up for two nights. After making her mark as an interpreter of songs by Billie Holiday, Hank Williams, Bob Dylan and others, Peyroux released her first album of all self-penned material last year, the fetchingly eclectic “Let’s Walk.” Highlights are the dreamy “Blues for Heaven” and the understated but profound “How I Wish,” which ponders race, violence and the murder of George Floyd. Veteran LaVette, who has enjoyed a well-deserved late career renaissance for the past 20 years, opened for the Rolling Stones last year at Chicago’s Soldier Field, but her ability to reimagine the most familiar tunes is best experienced in a smaller venue. (7:30 p.m. Thu. and Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $79-$119, theparkwaytheater.com)
J.B.
Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys
They each had a big radio hit — “La Bamba” for East L.A.’s Lobos, “Heaven” for West Texas’ Lonely Boys — but they also both built up their reputations through spirited, genre-blending live shows. The two proud, familial Mexican American rock units are meeting up again on their never-ending road excursions for another co-headlining trek dubbed the Brotherhood Tour. This follows several other recent Minnesota gigs by Los Lobos that proved the great borderland-music blenders are still digging deep and raising roofs well into their fifth decade as a band. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino Showroom, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing, $62-$91, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Kali Malone
On her widely praised new album, “All Life Long,” Colorado-born, Sweden-based composer Malone has created a soundscape for reflection and inspiration that’s often almost medieval in its simplicity. It’s also mesmerizing in a manner reminiscent of Arvo Pärt, but with its own unique sense of adventure. For this Liquid Music presentation, she’ll be playing Northrop’s (both sonically and physically) room-filling organ while playing music from the album with Paris-based guitarist Stephen O’Malley and choral and brass ensembles from the University of Minnesota. (7 p.m. Thu., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $15-$39, 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu)
ROB HUBBARD
The Jerusalem Quartet
This might be a good time for Shostakovich. The 20th-century Soviet composer lived in times full of fear, oppression and conflict, and his music conveyed his environment eloquently. If you want to delve deeply into both his heart and his genius, this renowned Israeli foursome will perform all 15 of his string quartets over the course of five concerts presented by the Schubert Club’s Music in the Park Series. (4 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Mon., 7:30 p.m. March 26, 7:30 p.m. April 25 and 4 p.m. April 27; St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul; $23-$33; 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Witch’
In 2018, Jen Silverman adapted “The Witch of Edmonton,” a 1621 Jacobean drama that was supposedly based on a true story, into a contemporary work simply named “Witch.” The play concerns an outcast who remains one of the last holdouts in town after a charming devil comes around with a deal that few can resist: their souls for anything they wish. Walking Shadow Theatre, a spunky little company, is producing it under the direction of co-founder Amy Rummenie and Cody R. Braudt. Wini Froelich plays the title outcast. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends April 13. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls., up to $70. 612-874-6338, openeyetheatre.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
COMEDY
Taylor Tomlinson
The 31-year-old comic freaked out recently at a Boston matinee when she discovered that preteens were in the audience. She had a right to be concerned. Despite being raised in a deeply religious household and looking like a spokesperson for skim milk, Tomlinson’s humor is strictly for adults. Those who know her only from hosting CBS’ “After Midnight” might be shocked to hear rich, raunchy details from her dating life. But they’ll also see how she has become hot enough to merit four shows in the Twin Cities, a market that recognized her gifts years before everyone else got wise. (7 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 5 and 8 p.m. Sat., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $49-$118.70, hennepinarts.org)
NEAL JUSTIN
ART
‘Ways of Knowing’
A series of apology letters from visitors to Pompeii who stole ancient artifacts, then felt bad and returned them. A room with pink-painted walls filled with outfits from a performance that visualize clouds. An investigation into a portrait of a Spanish colonizer who may have been the first known trans man. These are just a few of the large-scale, single-room installations from 11 international artists in “Ways of Knowing,” a group exhibition that questions reality and truth, curated by Rosario Güiraldes. Ends Sept. 7. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $9-$18, free for EBT cardholders, ages 18 and under, members and citizens of tribal nations, and Walker members, walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)
ALICIA ELER
‘Surrendur’
Artist and Harvard University professor Karthik Pandian develops ceremonial technologies. For his new solo show “Surrendur” at Midway Contemporary Art, he continues collaborative work related to the Land Back movement, a movement for Indigenous communities to reclaim ancestral lands taken during colonialization. This exhibition includes an immersive moving image and sound installation, a collaboration with Indigenous activists and artists, including Mike Forcia (Bad River Anishinaabe), Douglas R. Ewart, and Ta Pejuta Wicahpi Win (Hunkpati Dakota Oyate). Ends June 10. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1509 NE. Marshall St., free, midwayart.org or 612-605-4504)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Seasons’
Bill Wade, founder and executive/artistic director of Inlet Dance Theatre in Cleveland, has been working with Concerto Dance for a new piece. It will feature a mix of modern and jazz works by artistic director Jolene Konkel. The dancers will preview “Tradition,” a jazz piece set to music from “Fiddler on the Roof,” and will premiere the full-length “Seasons Suite” set to Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Av. S., Mpls. $30, southerntheater.org)
SHEILA REGAN
OTHER
Food & Wine Experience
Grab a friend, clink glasses and say cheers to 30 years of this event hosted by Minnesota Monthly. Guests can swirl and sip on wine in a commemorative glass from a variety of vineyards, paired with a selection of cheeses. Twin Cities restaurants Café Latte, El Sazon and Kyndred Hearth among others will serve bite samples. Help benefit M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital by participating in a wine wall raffle for a chance to win 50 bottles of wine. Anyone wanting to make a weekend of it could opt for a stay at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel and attend two additional events including Friday’s Grand Vine Tasting and a drag show brunch Saturday. (1-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $100-$135. Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, 2611 Nordic Way, Eagan. minnesotamonthly.com)
MELISSA WALKER
