Columnists

Burcum: Cosplay Kristi preens instead of fixing a grievous error

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s prison photo op hits differently now that we know at least one prisoner is wrongly held.

Columnist Icon

By Jill Burcum

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 10:31PM
As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks on March 26 during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

There’s zero middle ground when it comes to former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s political instincts.

Noem’s calculated moves have vaulted her from rancher to the U.S. House to the Mt. Rushmore state’s CEO to her current gig as secretary of Homeland Security.

It’s hard to argue with that success. Her climb is also offset by dumbfounding decisions that could cast a lifetime pall over her career and judgment.

One of the most memorable: shooting her dog rather than training the pup. And then, detailing this decision in a book despite advice to the contrary. Somehow, she thought this would make people think more highly of her.

Now, Noem has added another such “what was she thinking?” moment to this dubious portfolio: a photo opportunity at the notorious El Salvador prison where the U.S. now apparently imprisons people without the due process protections foundational to our democracy.

The uber-viral snapshot captures the conundrum with Noem’s political instincts, which either serve her well or backfire spectacularly.

Perhaps more than any other member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, she’s demonstrated that she understands the reality TV expectations of her boss. Noem has become “Cosplay Kristi,” often playing dress-up as part of her executive duties.

A January deportation raid in New York City? Noem was there, perfectly coifed, impeccably made-up and costumed in a tactical safety vest as she supposedly helped get “dirtbags” off the streets.

In February, she donned a cowboy hat and rode a horse for border patrol exercises in Texas. There was also a trip to Phoenix where an armed Noem posed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Those cameos were mere warmup acts for the cringe-inducing El Salvador prison spectacle, which at first appeared to be just another tacky episode of “The Apprentice: Presidential Cabinet Edition” show.

It’s well documented how she traveled to the Central American country last month, engaging in more performative chest-thumping at the facility, known as the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). Cameras captured her standing in front of inmates crowded behind bars. Her prison shoot outfit included a curious accessory: a gold Rolex watch with an estimated price tag of $50,000. Apparently, government jobs pay better than I thought they did.

The concentration camp-like backdrop drew condemnation from human rights groups. I didn’t write about Noem’s El Salvador prison photo op right after it happened, even though the crass imagery of this political pornography is not easily ignored or forgotten.

Noem is a native Midwesterner, born and raised next door to Minnesota. Seeing her pose in one of the world’s most notorious prisons is a bit like finding out your neighbor has an ugly side, like cheating on a spouse or being one of those parents who viciously heckle youth sports referees.

A character reveal like that colors your view forever, but the question is do you say something or simply mind your own business?

Silence is not an option. Noem is one of the most powerful figures in our federal government. As a result, the El Salvador photo op hits far differently — and more painfully — because we know at least one CECOT prisoner has been wrongly imprisoned.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran migrant who was living in Maryland until last month. A 2019 court order provided him legal protection from deportation to El Salvador, according to the BBC, but he was deported there on March 15.

“The [U.S.] government has conceded Mr. Ábrego García was deported due to an ‘administrative error,’ though it also alleges he is a member of the MS-13 gang, which his lawyer denies,” the BBC reports. A judge has ordered his return, but the Trump administration has refused to comply even after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the judge’s order.

Noem’s CECOT visit came after Garcia’s deportation. He may well have been in that facility while she preened for the cameras, a sickening thought. So far, Noem and her agency refuse to lift a finger to help.

Americans understand that errors happen. We also expect those responsible to own mistakes and take corrective action, especially those who serve in our government’s highest-ranking positions. Noem can still wield her considerable influence to help Garcia.

She may not care about Garcia personally. That’s her prerogative. She should, however, be concerned about her reputation and the oath to the Constitution she swore to uphold. Neither of these is well served by leaving Garcia wrongly imprisoned in El Salvador.

