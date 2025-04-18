Burcum: Cosplay Kristi preens instead of fixing a grievous error

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There’s zero middle ground when it comes to former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s political instincts.
Noem’s calculated moves have vaulted her from rancher to the U.S. House to the Mt. Rushmore state’s CEO to her current gig as secretary of Homeland Security.
It’s hard to argue with that success. Her climb is also offset by dumbfounding decisions that could cast a lifetime pall over her career and judgment.
One of the most memorable: shooting her dog rather than training the pup. And then, detailing this decision in a book despite advice to the contrary. Somehow, she thought this would make people think more highly of her.
Now, Noem has added another such “what was she thinking?” moment to this dubious portfolio: a photo opportunity at the notorious El Salvador prison where the U.S. now apparently imprisons people without the due process protections foundational to our democracy.
The uber-viral snapshot captures the conundrum with Noem’s political instincts, which either serve her well or backfire spectacularly.