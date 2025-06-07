The harder the road to graduation, the bigger the celebration.
A celebration was what drew dozens of gowned and grinning high school seniors together at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center on a warm Friday evening.
Every book, every pop quiz, every remote lesson during the pandemic brought the class of 2025 to this moment. Diplomas are earned, not given.
This was the annual Recognition of Success Ceremony — a party thrown every year by Hennepin County, the YMCA, and Connections to Independence. Everyone in the hall knew how hard life had been for these students, and how hard-earned these diplomas were.
For these students, drawn from school districts and classrooms across three metro counties, the road to graduation was like an obstacle course.
“I never really got to be a child, growing up,” said Hannah DeVowe, 19, one of the newest graduates of Monticello High School.
Adopted from Liberia at age 2, she was one of five children brought to Minnesota from around the world by a couple she remembers as abusive and neglectful. Their schooling was sporadic. The children spent more time working for their father, she said, or caring for the younger siblings he continued to adopt. By the time DeVowe was 10, her adoptive mother had left the family. Eventually, their adoptive father ran afoul of the law and DeVowe and her siblings entered the foster care system.
Imagine studying for a biology midterm after that. Imagine coming through all that pain and sorrow as the kind, confident young woman who took the stage Friday to speak, not just to her fellow graduates, but to younger students still working toward a day like this.