Brooks: Behold, the great Minneapolis Valentine puppy cuddle

The volunteers don’t need a scientist to tell them about the healing power of puppies. They’ve seen it for themselves. One day, rescue volunteer Maribeth Larson brought a group of her foster puppies into a nursing home to entertain the residents. One woman, who was blind, held a wriggling puppy and began asking excited questions about it — its name, its breed, the color of its fur. When Larson looked up, she saw that some of the people around her were in tears.