Brooklyn Park shooting leaves one dead, another seriously wounded

Investigators say the shooting looks to be domestic in nature.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 1, 2025 at 10:43PM

Brooklyn Park authorities are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another seriously wounded.

In a social media post, Brooklyn Park police officials said that officers responded to a shooting at the Huntington Place apartments, in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue N., at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

There, they found a “chaotic scene” and two people wounded. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the two people knew each other and that the shooting was domestic in nature. The victim’s name and cause of death will be released following the autopsy.

Violence Free Minnesota recommends that anyone experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner abuse should contact the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline at 866-223-1111, or text 612-399-9995. A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, that serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

