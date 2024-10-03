Twin Cities Suburbs

Brooklyn Park police ask for help finding driver in hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old girl

Police described the vehicle as a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata that is missing a passenger side rearview mirror.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2024 at 1:27AM
Police described the suspect vehicle as a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata that is missing a passenger side rearview mirror. Police did not have a specific description of the driver. (Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Brooklyn Park police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured a 12-year-old girl walking to school on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Boone Avenue N. and 63rd Av. N. The girl was crossing the street to reach a bus stop, according to police. The driver then fled the scene.

The girl sustained “moderate injuries” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

Police described the vehicle as a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata that is missing a passenger side rearview mirror. Police said the driver was a woman, but did not have a specific description. The vehicle came from the west across 63rd Avenue from the Bass Creek neighborhood between Hwy. 169 & Boone Avenue, then continued east on 63rd Avenue toward County Road 81.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brooklyn Park police at (763) 493-8222.

