Judge dismisses Brooklyn Park council member’s lawsuit over call for mental health check

A district court judge has sided with the Brooklyn Park mayor and City Council after fellow member Maria Tran sued them, deciding the officials did not defame Tran when they censured her and publicly called for a mental health evaluation.
Judge Bridget Sullivan dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, ruling that they did not violate Tran’s First Amendment rights, the human rights act or open meetings law. The lawsuit stems from a series of events among city officials involving allegations of drug use at City Hall, police reports filed against colleagues and officials publicly voicing concerns about Tran looking to obtain a gun.
“We are pleased with the Court’s well-reasoned decision to dismiss this matter,” Paul Reuvers, attorney for the city, said in a statement.
Tran’s attorney Paul Ostrow said they disagreed with the court ruling and are considering their options. Tran, who often attends city meetings virtually, has repeatedly argued that she is being retaliated against by fellow officials.
“This case raises very important issues impacting the First Amendment and the need for transparency in local government,” Ostrow wrote in an email.
In January 2024, a city employee filed a complaint against Tran, alleging she had created a hostile work environment and violated the code of conduct with unfounded accusations and conspiracy theories attacking the staffer’s integrity.
The city spent $11,000 on an outside investigation, which found the allegations against Tran were substantiated. That May, the council held a closed meeting to discuss the report and decided to issue Tran a letter of reprimand.
Tran objected to the letter at a public meeting, and also accused the city staffer who filed the complaint against her of using drugs on city property. The council later censured her and barred her from serving on committees or commissions and representing the city at events.