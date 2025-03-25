Brooklyn Park forgives $3.8M, allowing for giant affordable housing complex to be sold

Brooklyn Park will forgive a $3.8 million loan allowing for the long-struggling apartment complex Huntington Place to be sold with affordable housing restrictions intact.
The decision spares Minnesota’s second largest apartment complex from possible foreclosure, which would have put housing for 2,500 low-income residents at risk. But tenants remain worried about potential displacement under new ownership.
On Monday, the city’s Economic Development Authority, made up of City Council members, voted 6-0 to approve property owner Aeon’s request to forgive a $5 million loan, of which $3.8 million was due.
That clears the way for nonprofit housing provider Aeon to likely sell the property to New Jersey-based investment firm MAS Capital, which plans to raise rents and re-screen tenants, but has vowed to keep the complex affordable.
The decision came after Aeon’s primary lender National Equity Fund offered the city $450,000 to go toward forgiving the loan. Officials also made the deal contingent on a $4 million federal grant, previously allocated for Huntington Place, being redirected to help fund the city’s Zanewood Teen Center expansion.
Council Member Christian Eriksen said it was the best choice out of a “slurry of terrible options.”
“I think we’ll be right back here again in a couple years,” Eriksen said, but added forgiving the loan “gives the city the greatest amount of control” and stability for residents.
Aeon bought the property for nearly $77 million in 2020. It plans to sell to MAS Capital for about $40 million.