'Love for the Holidays'

Since 1986, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love has performed her classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on television every year during the holiday season. Until 2014, she reigned on David Letterman's talk show. Since then, she's been belting the seasonal sensation — recorded with uberproducer Phil Spector in 1963 — on "The View," which she will do Friday morning (10 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5). But you can hear Love sing that yule chestnut and her other hits, including "He's a Rebel," in a newly recorded pay-per-view version of the holiday show she's taken on tour for the past two decades, including to the Ordway in 2016. Now through Dec. 25, $35, embed.showclix.com

'A Christmas Carole Petersen'

Carole Petersen cannot welcome you into her Mankato home this yuletide season, but fans can check her out on the radio. A mainstay on the Theater Latté Da stage, Tod Petersen's show about making peace with seasonal traditions and growing up gay in Mankato is shifting to MyTalk 107.1 this year. The show, which blends carols, stories and the piano of Denise Prosek under the direction of Peter Rothstein (who co-wrote it with Petersen), will be broadcast Dec. 21-24 at 7 p.m. A version with slightly different music also is available as a podcast at the station's website. mytalk1071.com/christmas-carole-petersen

'Chi-Town Christmas'

Chance the Rapper has made a habit of delivering holiday gifts since 2016 when he teamed with Jeremih on the "Merry Christmas Lil' Mama" mixtape. This year, he added two new jams, "Are U Live" and "The Return," on "Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving." Moreover, the Windy City MC has filmed a virtual concert dubbed "Chi-Town Christmas," in which he pays tribute to his favorite childhood yuletide movies and sitcoms. No word if his new pal Dionne Warwick is involved. 8 p.m. Fri., YouTube and Instagram

Low's 'Christmas' party

Oh, come, all ye music nerds. On the night before Christmas Eve, Duluth indie-rock trio Low's hallowed 1998 holiday album "Christmas" will be the subject of "Tim's Twitter Listening Party," a pandemic-alleviating social media series hosted by Charlatans U.K. singer Tim Burgess. Follow along as Low's many U.K. fans and co-leader Alan Sparhawk himself weigh in on the beloved record. Start time is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota time. #TimsTwitterListeningParty or TimsTwitterListeningParty.com

'Driveways'

A tender heartwarmer with a core of toughness, this drama (cowritten by former Minnesotan Paul Thureen) is a take on that old saw, the crusty coot who befriends an adorable kid. The coot is the late Brian Dennehy, bringing low-key charm to his friendship with Lucas Jaye, who plays a kid helping his mom clear out her late sister's garbage house. Hong Chau, who was so spectacular in "Downsizing," brings ferocious intelligence to her mom role. Amazon, Hulu

'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020'

Laura Benanti is best known for playing Melania Trump on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," but she's also a Broadway star who encouraged teenagers during the pandemic to send her examples of their vocal talents. "Homeschool Musical" shows off seven of those students starring in inventive videos for songs made famous by REM, Billie Eilish and Gloria Gaynor. Stick around for the finale, an inspiring version of "Waving Through a Window" from "Dear Evan Hansen." HBO Max

Tod Petersen

'Long Way Up'

Although it starts off more slowly than the electric motorcycles that ultimately weigh down the story line, the third installment of Ewan McGregor's real-life road trip series turns into great escapist fun for travel fanatics stuck at home. The Scottish actor and his crash-surviving buddy Charley Boorman make their way up South and Central America from Tierra del Fuego, passing kilt-raising scenery along the way and stopping just often enough to soak up some local culture and hear the sporadic "May the Force be with you!" Apple Plus