Bright Health Group is eliminating 99 jobs at its headquarters in Bloomington amid a dramatic retreat from its fast-growing health insurance business that was first announced last month.

Word of the job cuts came Wednesday in a notice by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"Employee separations will occur on January 7, 2023. These employment actions are expected to be permanent," a Bright Health official wrote in a letter to state officials attached to the WARN notice.

The downsizing was not explicitly described during the company's call with investors Wednesday morning to discuss third quarter financial results, although executives talked generally about how operating costs will be trimmed with the ongoing restructuring.

In October, Bright Health announced it would stop selling individual and family health health plans while reducing its Medicare Advantage coverage next year — moves that will cut revenue in half and enrollment by more than 800,000 people.

Dropping out of the individual market in nine states would help conserve capital, the company said. The announcement followed a Bright Health disclosure in August saying there was "substantial doubt" the company could continue without raising more capital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.