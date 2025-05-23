‘Stock up on the bug spray’: Rain brings mosquitos out in force across Twin Cities area

This week’s copious rainfall was all that was needed to set the stage for the Twin Cities area’s mosquito population to explode, and the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) will spend the holiday weekend trying to beat them back.
For the next few days, the agency will send up to six helicopters airborne to drop tiny granular pellets on habitat where a “significant” batch of human-biting insects have already or are ready to hatch, said Alex Carlson, MMCD spokesman.
“They are going to start coming out,” he said. “Stock up on the bug spray.”
Pilots working 12-hour days will fly across all seven counties and more than 90 cities in the metro area, making two passes in attempts to kill off as many of the insects as possible, Carlson said.
The first round of flights will be to get ahead of cattail mosquitoes, a species that overwinters in the water as larvae and emerges around the beginning of July. An early projection calls for the species to reach a five-year high by the Fourth of July, according to the MMCD.
A second pass will tackle the more immediate threat. Floodwater mosquitoes, the most common of the 52 varieties found in Minnesota, need rain to emerge in the spring. This week’s soaker that dropped between 2 to 3 inches of rain set the stage for their arrival.
MMCD typically works only Mondays through Fridays, but with the timing of the rain, “we have to get the product in the water this weekend,” Carlson said. “If we wait, we’ll be swarmed by mosquitoes.”
The products called MetaLarv and Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) can kill larvae on the spot, but they are not harmful to humans, pets or pollinators, Carlson said.