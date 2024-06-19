A 9-year-old boy who was struck by a tree in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness campsite was rescued late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Search and Rescue crews reached the boy by boat and transported him to a waiting ambulance around 11 p.m., said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. The area is currently under a flood warning after torrential rains soaked much of the state.

The boy's condition was not immediately known.

The sheriff had no other information to share about the rescue.