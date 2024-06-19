A 9-year-old boy who was struck by a tree in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness campsite was rescued late Tuesday night, authorities said.
Search and Rescue crews reached the boy by boat and transported him to a waiting ambulance around 11 p.m., said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. The area is currently under a flood warning after torrential rains soaked much of the state.
The boy's condition was not immediately known.
The sheriff had no other information to share about the rescue.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Boy rescued after being hit by tree while in a tent in the BWCAW
The condition of the boy was not immediately known.
Local
Flooding continues in northeastern Minnesota where roads remain under water after severe storms
The Arrowhead region and much of Minnesota will get a break from the rain Wednesday before it returns Thursday and Friday.
Local
911 transcripts detail chaos of mass shooting in Whittier that killed Mpls. officer, 3 others
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says he will temporarily withhold body camera video from the incident — at the request of the BCA — because it may interfere with ongoing investigation.
Local
Tensions, confusion inside HCMC over postponed event with Palestine focus
An Asian and Pacific Heritage Month event at the county hospital in Minneapolis, intended to focus on Palestinian culture, was approved but then postponed by administrators over concern it would tap into tension around the war in Gaza.
St. Cloud
Stearns County officials finally pin down site for new justice center — sort of
Just five months before a sales tax question goes to voters, commissioners voted to move the jail out of downtown St. Cloud to an undetermined site.