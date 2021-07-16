A 3-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Friday inside a north Minneapolis home, and police are working to determine what happened.

Officers were called at 11 a.m. to the home in the 2700 block of N. Thomas Avenue on a report of a "medical situation," said police spokesman John Elder. Fire and ambulance crews were already on scene tending to the boy's gunshot wound.

The boy was taken by ambulance to HCMC where he was in "very serious condition," Elder said.

Elder said the shot came from inside the residence, and "we're working on what led up to the incident." There have been no arrests.

Elder said it is not yet known whether the child was shot by someone else or whether the wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

"Obviously, that's one of the things we are looking at, but we don't have that nailed down yet," he said.

