Two people were struck by gunfire Friday night in Minneapolis, including a 3-year-old boy, according to Minneapolis police.

The sound from a barrage of gunshots about 10 p.m. was captured on a porch security camera in the 3300 block of N. Emerson Avenue, where the gunfire occurred.

When police arrived, they found the child and performed emergency first aid. When officers learned that paramedics probably wouldn't arrive for three or four minutes, they scooped up the child and rushed him to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, said police spokesman John Elder. They likely saved the child's life, Elder said.

Other officers found the other shooting victim, a man in his 30s, Elder said. He also was taken to North Memorial.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been reported.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report

Mary Lynn Smith • 612-673-4788