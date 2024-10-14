St. Cloud

Boy, 13, dies after he’s run over at haunted hay ride

Alexander Mick, 13, was pronounced dead at Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta, Minnesota, after he was run over by a hay wagon.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 7:52PM

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died Saturday after being run over during a haunted hayride.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the incident in the 4100 block of 200th Street in St. Augusta just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A caller said the boy was hurt after being run over by a wagon being pulled by a tractor at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride event.

Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty police officer and off-duty medic, gave medical aid to the boy, Alexander Mick of Rice. Responding personnel continued lifesaving efforts but declared the boy dead at the scene.

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new St. Cloud Today newsletter.

See More

More from St. Cloud

See More
St. Cloud

Boy, 13, dies after he’s run over at haunted hay ride

Alexander Mick, 13, was pronounced dead at Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta, Minnesota, after he was run over by a hay wagon.

St. Cloud

Trump campaign misses deadline to pay St. Cloud for rally

card image
Colleges

Area college football roundup: St. John’s edges Concordia (Moorhead) on 76-yard TD pass

card image