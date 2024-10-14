The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who died Saturday after being run over during a haunted hayride.
Boy, 13, dies after he’s run over at haunted hay ride
Alexander Mick, 13, was pronounced dead at Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta, Minnesota, after he was run over by a hay wagon.
The sheriff’s office received a report of the incident in the 4100 block of 200th Street in St. Augusta just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A caller said the boy was hurt after being run over by a wagon being pulled by a tractor at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride event.
Staff and bystanders, including an off-duty police officer and off-duty medic, gave medical aid to the boy, Alexander Mick of Rice. Responding personnel continued lifesaving efforts but declared the boy dead at the scene.
