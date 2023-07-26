Medical device maker Boston Scientific plans a new campus that will cost more than $170 million in Maple Grove, where it already has significant operations.

City documents outline a 400,000-square-foot facility on a 40-acre site on what had been a gravel mining area. It will include research and development labs, training facilities and office space. The site for the new project is not adjacent to Boston Scientific's existing Maple Grove campus.

"While our project plans have not yet been finalized with the State of Minnesota, the new construction of an additional site can enable growth by adding workspace and further collaboration opportunities for our teams," Boston Scientific said in a statement Wednesday.

Heidi Nelson, Maple Grove's city administrator, said the city will contribute $6.4 million in tax increment financing to the project. The city has approved the company's concept plan.

The new project ensures the retention of about 1,000 Boston Scientific currently in Maple Grove. According to documents filed with the city, those jobs could have been transferred if Boston Scientific had selected sites it was considering in Massachusetts or Georgia. The new facility, the documents say, will also initially bring an additional 147 new employees to the site.

Boston Scientific already has a 79-acre campus in Maple Grove. The company added a new 78,000-square-foot building there last fall — an expansion driven by sales of its Watchman cardiac device, which is largely made in Minnesota.

Boston Scienfic has 8,700 employees in the state. The company established itself and has grown in the state through acquisitions of several Minnesota-based medtech companies.

The company is seeking $6 million from two state funds overseen by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"We are working through the process with Boston Scientific as they consider an expansion of their facilities. We are excited about this potential investment in the state," Kevin McKinnon, Deputy Commissioner for Economic Development at DEED, said in a statement.

On a visit to the Maple Grove campus earlier this year, Boston Scientific CEO Mike Mahoney spoke to the company's growth there.

"This whole campus has really ballooned over the last five to six years. We've added a number of jobs to this campus. It's easily doubled since I've been with the company," Mahoney said.