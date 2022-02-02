Boston Scientific Corp.'s fourth quarter profit of $94 million beat Wall Street's expectations, but the company's tepid outlook for 2022 disappointed investors Wednesday morning.

The company posted higher sales of its medical devices for the final three months of the year, but its quarterly profit fell 55.2% compared to the same period last year when it benefitted from a one-time investment gain.

Like most other companies in the inflationary environment, Boston Scientific's operating expenses were up 12.3% in the quarter.

Despite beating analysts' expectations, Boston Scientific's stock was trading down nearly 5% when at market open Wednesday on softer guidance for the year ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on earnings for U.S. medical device makers as hospitals and patients have delayed many procedures and treatment for non-emergency care that use their equipment.

In a morning phone call with investment analysts, Boston Scientific's chief executive Mike Mahoney, said the company saw better results in 2021 during second quarter and fourth quarter based on pandemic fluctuations.

But 2022 kicked off with a surge in COVID cases as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the globe.

"We actually have seen things get a little worse in January," said Dan Brennan, Boston Scientific's chief financial officer, referencing a spike in employees missing work due to the virus.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.45. That edged out analysts' consensus estimate for adjusted EPS of $0.44.

The company's fourth quarter sales of $3.1 billion were up 15.4% compared to a year ago.

In a research report on the results, J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Morgan said that the company's numbers were "largely in line with expectations."

The company saw sales gains in all three of its primary business divisions: Medical Surgery, Rhythm and Neuro and Cardiovascular.

For the full year, Boston Scientific reported sale of $11.9 billion, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.

The company's annual bottom line looked much better than its fourth quarter results. For the year, Boston Scientific saw a profit of $1.04 billion compared to a net loss of $82 million in 2020.

Boston Scientific has more than 10,000 employees in Minnesota, more than it has in its home state of Massachusetts.