Bois Forte Band member killed in hit-and-run near northern Minnesota casino

The FBI has identified a person of interest in the case.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 20, 2024 at 12:19AM

A 38-year-old Bois Forte Band of Chippewa member was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tower, Minn., on Tuesday night, near Fortune Bay Resort Casino.

Amanda Boshey was struck as she walked along a road near the turn into the resort, about a mile from her home, a spokesperson for the band said in a news release.

The FBI has found a person of interest in the case, the release said. The agency is investigating because the death occurred on tribal land.

Boshey, a mother to five children, worked as a laborer for a construction company and was in recovery from a substance-use addiction, the release says. She would have been sober for three years next month. A fund will be set up at the Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union for her children.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted tribal police after the accident.

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune.

