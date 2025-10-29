Visiting Bob Dylan’s early made-in-Minnesota recordings

In the summer of ‘62, Dylan is talking to his friend Glover’s tape recorder. The singer’s girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, is on a prolonged trip to Italy and he’s “feeling more than kind of blue,” Wilentz said. “And he talks about it to the tape. ‘I’ve written a song. Well only the last verse. And now we’re going to sing it.’ He says ‘it’s not in my style. This is Pete Seeger style. Do you know who Pete Seeger is? He’s Mike Seeger’s older brother.’ Then he starts singing the song and it’s an early version of ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Time.’ That’s an amazing moment. You could hear how his artistry began to take shape.”