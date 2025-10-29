Visiting Bob Dylan’s early made-in-Minnesota recordings

How did Bob Zimmerman of Hibbing become Bob Dylan of Everywhere?
Last winter’s Timothée Chalamet movie “A Complete Unknown” tried to demonstrate the evolution by looking at Dylan’s early New York City years. Now we can experience the transformation musically in the bard’s own voice in “Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963,” which will be released Friday.
This boxed set contains the first known recording Bobby Zimmerman made at age 15 in St. Paul as well as songs he performed in Minneapolis houses and apartments, even songs he sang in concert at Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota.
“We wanted this to be a narrative, to tell a story of Dylan’s maturation from Christmas Eve 1956 right through the Carnegie Hall concert in 1963,” said Sean Wilentz, coproducer of the boxed set. “It’s a complicated, multilayered story. It shows you Dylan as the disciplined hard worker. Genius doesn’t just come to you. You hear Bob Dylan become Bob Dylan.”
Like the mysterious Dylan himself, Wilentz doesn’t know how Columbia Legacy, an archival record label, found all the tapes that make up the 139-track set, including 48 never-released performances.
“Dylan’s office had been collecting this over the years. The very first recordings were only found recently,” Wilentz said via Zoom this month. “Basically, we were presented with hundreds of hours of tape. The quality wasn’t always so great. They gave us the tapes and we did the carving.”
Wilentz said there is a small network of Dylan collectors, some of whom are close to Dylan’s office.
“It’s a strange business,” said Wilentz, a Princeton University history professor. “These tapes have been lying around, and people don’t know that they’re there. Sometimes it’s not the person who did the taping, it’ll be a son or daughter who ends up with them and they don’t know what to do with them. So, they end up with us.”