3 Minnesota fans weigh in on new movie ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’

Heidi: I liked Jeremy Allen White, too. It took me a little while, because I knew him so well, to believe he was Springsteen. I thought he did great singing. I wished he could have played guitar better. It was a little slow for me. I didn’t buy “Nebraska;” that was one [Springsteen] album I skipped. But [the movie] was moving. When he cried at the end, that was believable. It made me feel. It was so serious. There were three chuckles in the whole film.