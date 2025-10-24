3 Minnesota fans weigh in on new movie ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’

Bruce Springsteen has gone from a cool rockin’ daddy in the U.S.A. to the subject of a major dramatic movie.
“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” is not a biopic but rather a difficult chapter in the rich biography of one of rock’s greatest performers and vivid storytellers. It depicts the making of his least commercial album, 1982’s dark, often bleak “Nebraska,” the equivalent of a black-and-white movie in Springsteen’s otherwise Technicolor career.
It stars Jeremy Allen White, known for TV’s “The Bear” and “Shameless,” doing his own singing as both a rocker and a balladeer. There has been Oscar buzz for White at recent film festivals.
Based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” the movie was written and directed by Scott Cooper, who struck Oscar gold with Jeff Bridges starring as a washed up-country singer in 2009’s “Crazy Heart.”
Although Springsteen was not officially listed in the credits, he authorized the project and attended some of the filming as did his manager/producer Jon Landau. They reportedly did not have any creative control.
Does “Deliver Me from Nowhere” deliver?
We took three Springsteen fans to the movie to find out: Ethan Lambert, an Eden Prairie freelancer writer who has seen two Springsteen concerts; Josh Jacobson, a Minneapolis lawyer who has seen more than 100 Springsteen shows, and Heidi Vader, a Minneapolis educator who was an extra in Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video in 1984.
Q: What was your overall impression?