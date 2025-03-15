If you’re thinking of musicians from Minnesota, Prince and Bob Dylan are probably first to spring to mind.
Besides Prince and Bob Dylan, what other state songs should Minnesota consider?
Lawmakers are proposing “Purple Rain” and “Girl from the North Country” to join “Hail! Minnesota.” We auditioned some additional choices.
Or so says state Sen. Rob Kupec, who’s sponsoring legislation to establish a song by each of those icons as official state songs to join the century-old chestnut “Hail! Minnesota.”
But there’s more to Minnesota music than Dylan and Prince, a lot more. So maybe the Legislature should look beyond “Girl from the North Country” and “Purple Rain” at other choice Minnesota tunes.
The Senate bill proposing those two classics has bipartisan sponsors: DFLers Kupec of Moorhead; John Hoffman of Champlin; Bobby Joe Champion of Minneapolis (Prince’s hometown); and Republicans Julia Coleman, who represents Chanhassen (home to Paisley Park), and Robert Farnsworth of Hibbing (Dylan’s hometown).
So we asked five Minnesotans to evaluate 10 songs by Minnesota-connected artists as other possibilities for official state song.
Our commentators:
- Brian Oake of Minneapolis, a radio personality for three decades.
- Matt Steichen of Lakeville, co-author of the book “Bob Dylan in Minnesota,” who has seen 52 Dylan concerts.
- Heidi Vader of Minneapolis, a longtime Prince aficionado who founded the nonprofit Purple Playground to promote his legacy through music education.
- Kupec, a former TV meteorologist and first-term senator.
- Coleman, who calls herself “the Prince legislator” and said that she was going to turn down every song but “Purple Rain.”
Oake, like some of the others, thought there were too many good choices.
“Why don’t we have a state Spotify playlist?” he said. “And then, when we go to an event where the state song needs to be played, just hit shuffle and we get what we get.”
“Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan (1963)
Kupec: When I hear that song, I do think of heading up somewhere to the North Shore or to far northern Minnesota. It just evokes somebody who lives in that area.
Oake: It’s flawless and it’s Bob Dylan. Dylan is the most definitive troubadour the state has ever produced. That would do our state proud and it’s a gorgeous song.
Steichen: One hundred percent. It’s certainly one of his most Minnesotan songs. It’s one of the handful of songs from the early ’60s that Bob never stopped playing live. That’s probably an indication that he thinks it holds up well and stands the test of time. He paints a really vivid picture of Minnesota in very few words: "When the snowflakes fall ... where the winds hit heavy on the borderline."
“Highway 61 Revisited” by Bob Dylan (1965)
Kupec: I like just the two we went with. But thinking of Minnesota songs, sure.
Oake: A fine one. That speaks more to greater Minnesota as opposed to a more personal one like “Girl from the North Country.” Dylan seems like the spokesmodel for greater Minnesota to me. Either one of those Dylan songs is great; I almost think “Highway 61 Revisited” might be the better choice for state song.
Steichen: “Highway 61″ goes all the way across the country so maybe that [song], not so much. Although Bob thought enough of it to name an album and a seminal song after it. It does represent his connection to the blues and to the culture and music of his youth.
“Love Is the Law” by the Suburbs (1984)
Oake: The Suburbs are the band I’ve seen live more than any other single band. “Love Is the Law” is their definitive song. I think it’s a great choice. It’s not well known so if you put it to a referendum, it would get a fraction of the votes. But it’s brilliant.
Vader: I think that would be a great one because the Suburbs are quintessential Minnesota, and it’s a wonderful song and it supports love of all people.
“Purple Rain” by Prince (1984)
Coleman: Just being kind of the Prince legislator, I think that the state color should be purple, that “Purple Rain” should be the song.
Kupec: The whole album could be the soundtrack to my high school. So I have very fond connections to that whole album.
Oake: It’s a very, very personal song but it would be hard to find a more iconic ‘80s song out of Minnesota than “Purple Rain.” “Sometimes It Snows in April” might be more apropos. This is a five-star song.
Vader: I’m sure that would be recognized worldwide, and it would obviously be the most popular choice. Intense Prince fans wouldn’t pick that because they know there’s so many other songs. We have to admit that’s the MVP for Prince songs.
“Say Shh” by Atmosphere (2002)
Oake: This one speaks to an even newer generation. I like this one because it kind of runs the gamut of many, many, many different aspects of being Minnesotan. There’s something every Minnesotan can relate to in that song. This is a great song. Maybe not the iconic status of some of the other songs we’ve talked about. This one goes out of its way more than any other to describe Minnesota and what it’s like living here.
“Skyway” by the Replacements (1987)
Kupec: A worthy “also.” As much as I love the Replacements, I don’t think they’re quite at the level of Dylan and Prince.
Oake: That’s a metro area song more than anything. It’s gorgeous and understated and heart-wrenching. It’s unassailable. For a long time, skyways were a defining mark of the Twin Cities, which is the hub of Minnesota.
Vader: That’s a great one but it’s too Minneapolis, I think. ‘Cause there’s no skyways outside Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“Sometimes It Snows in April” by Prince (1986)
Coleman: I don’t want to think about that happening, so probably not.
Kupec: Other people said that is more of a Minnesota song, but I think when you think of Prince, “Purple Rain” is the one that really comes to mind. But I do see that one.
Oake: That speaks to a universal experience here. That speaks to a broader experience of more Minnesotans.
Vader: I love that song, but it would solidify us too much as the land of snow. And it’s too sad.
“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo (2017)
Coleman: That is the only other one I’d maybe give some consideration to adding.
Kupec: Maybe somewhere down the road, we’ll think about Lizzo in this same way. She is just at the earlier part of her career. Maybe some future senator will propose Lizzo.
Oake: Timely. It’s good. I wouldn’t attach that song to Minnesota in my head. I like the fact that she namechecks the Minnesota Vikings but that’s one small tenuous link. Other than that reference there, neh.
Vader: I love Lizzo, and I love that song, but I don’t think it would be a good state song. Just the title, it doesn’t sound like enough positivity.
“Upper Mississippi Shakedown” by Lamont Cranston (1982)
Oake: Maybe not everybody’s cup of tea but growing up in Minnesota, people love to party. And the river is a big part of that. That speaks to the lake and water lifestyle, as well. Birthplace of the Mississippi. I think that’s an excellent choice. It speaks to those who like to turn it up and knock back a few.
Vader: I love that song, too, but I don’t think anybody below the age of 60 knows that song.
“Zamboni” by the Gear Daddies (1990)
Coleman: As a hockey player — former hockey player — that one’s tempting, but no. I think we’ve got a solid list.
Oake: Another excellent choice. I didn’t grow up in hockey culture. That band is a quintessential Minnesota band.
Vader: No. Ha, ha, ha. I don’t like hockey.
Lawmakers are proposing “Purple Rain” and “Girl from the North Country” to join “Hail! Minnesota.” We auditioned some additional choices.