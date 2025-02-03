Did you think Bob Dylan was done with the Upper Midwest with April concerts in Mankato and Green Bay? Don’t think twice cause it’s alright to expect more.
Bob Dylan announces more Upper Midwest concerts including Eau Claire on April 5
On Sunday, his people announced added dates in Eau Claire, Omaha, Sioux City and Davenport.
Bobdylan.com now lists 20 spring concerts, starting March 25 in Tulsa, where the Bob Dylan Center is located. Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t visit the museum. He never does the obvious.
He also plans to play Mankato on April 4 and Eau Claire on April 5 even though they are only 168 miles — or less than three hours by car — apart.
Other Midwest concerts include April 1 in Omaha, April 2 in Sioux City, April 6 in Green Bay and April 8 in Davenport. The venues are mostly theater-sized.
Tickets for the newly announced concerts will go on sale on Feb. 7 while Mankato and Green Bay are already on sale.
At 83, Dylan remains a road warrior. The Minnesota native played 78 concerts in 2024, including a low-key but solid one in Somerset, Wis., with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp.
Dylan’s name has been bandied about the last two months because of the biopic “A Complete Unknown” chronicling his career from 1961-65. The film, which opened on Christmas, is nominated for best picture at the Oscars while Timothée Chalamet in the title role is up for best actor, Edward Norton for supporting actor as Pete Seeger and Monica Barbaro for supporting actress as Joan Baez.
