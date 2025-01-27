Bob Dylan returning to Mankato in April for his first Minnesota concert in six years

While Bob himself seems to be enjoying some kind of musical upswing on stage in the 2020s, demand for his concert tickets will certainly be higher in 2025 following the widespread response to the new Oscar-nominated biopic on his early-‘60s incubatory period, “A Complete Unknown.” The first date he announced for 2025 — a March 25 date in Tulsa, Okla., in conjunction with the new museum there, the Bob Dylan Center — sold out fast when it went on sale last week.