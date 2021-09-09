Bloomington city officials are moving ahead with steps to create a $260 million water park at the Mall of America after the coronavirus pandemic had put the project on hold.

At a Wednesday night joint meeting of the City Council and Port Authority, city officials voted to update the feasibility study of a previously talked about nonprofit model for financing and completing the waterpark. They also gave city staff authority to research another type of funding method that would combine private financing with tax increment financing (TIF).

"This looks like it would be a worthwhile kind of thing. It would work. And I think if not for the pandemic, frankly I believe that they would be coming up out of the ground at a pretty quick rate right now," said Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse. "I do believe it's worth keeping the staff work moving forward."

Plans to build a massive indoor waterpark on a parking lot next to the mall have been in talks for years. The waterpark is currently designed to be the largest indoor pool hall in North America and have the longest indoor beach.

In 2018, after exploring other financing options, Bloomington city staff began looking at an unusual model in which a nonprofit entity would take on the debt to build the park and then own it. Mall of America owner, Triple Five, would then manage the waterpark.

The model was seen as a way for the city to face less financial risk.

In 2019, Louisana-based Provident Resources Group won the bid to act as the nonprofit. In addition to other details, the City Council approved the zoning and entitlements for the water park.

The City Council and Port Authority had expected to vote on the final aspects of the financing deal at the end of 2019, but some details such as how much Triple Five would be paid for its land had caused delays that persisted indefinitely when the pandemic hit in 2020.

The pandemic caused disruptions for governments at all levels, and restrictions caused Mall of America to close during the spring and then reopen with capacity restraints. MOA faced financial bumps as a result.

This past summer, traffic levels and sales at the Mall of America have begun to recover to around 80 to 85% of 2019 levels.

"It's been a difficult year for Triple Five and Mall of America," said Kurt Hagen, senior vice president of Triple Five.

Earlier this year, as a way to spur economic development, Minnesota passed legislation that allows cities and port authorities more flexibility with how they use tax increment financing.

Bloomington city officials also considered an option where a developer would finance the majority of the project and the Port Authority fund infrastructure changes. That would have required an additional investment of about $30 million in TIF funds.

They also considered keeping the project on hold or possibly killing it for good.

Updating the feasibility study on the nonprofit model is estimated to cost about $100,000 and take three months to complete.

While council members and Port Authority commissioners voiced various arguments on Wednesday on which financing model might be best for the project, many showed support that the water park would be a major attraction for the city and Mall of America.

"We need to support the mall," said City Council member Jack Baloga.