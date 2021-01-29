A COVID-19 outbreak among bus drivers and transportation staff has forced Bloomington Public Schools to abruptly move elementary students back to distance learning, less than two weeks after schools reopened for in-person instruction.

The district was one of many in Minnesota that began reopening elementary schools earlier this month, following a change in state guidelines. Now, it's the first in the metro area to have to reverse course because of widespread virus activity.

Bloomington school leaders notified families Thursday evening that classes would be moved online starting Friday, and remain that way for two weeks. Older elementary students had been scheduled to return to schools Feb. 1, but now that's been pushed back, too. All elementary and early childhood students will be out of classrooms until Feb. 12.

Rick Kaufman, the district's community relations director and emergency management coordinator, said eight transportation staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and about a dozen more are in quarantine because of close contact with people with the virus. The outbreak involves bus drivers as well as dispatchers, trainers and clerical staff — people who often serve as substitutes when regular drivers are unavailable. Because schools are required by federal law to provide transportation, the district couldn't make other plans, like asking parents to drop off students.

"When you have a significant outbreak of that nature, we can't provide the service for our students that were returned to school [for in-person instruction,]" he said.

The district had some students and staff outside of the transportation department who have tested positive or had to quarantine since classrooms reopened, but not enough to warrant a change in learning model, Kaufman said. The district believes that the safety protocols required by the state, like distancing, mask wearing and testing for school staff, have been effective and that schools could have remained open if not for the outbreak.

Kaufman said it appears that a staff member contracted COVID-19 outside school and then brought the virus to work. He said that's the major challenge for schools in the pandemic; safety practices in schools have generally helped prevent widespread outbreaks. But as the virus spreads in the community, staff and students pick it up elsewhere and bring it to school buildings, forcing repeated and sometimes abrupt shifts between distance, hybrid and in-person learning. Bloomington brought back its youngest students on Jan. 19.

"We were feeling good about what was going on, and it's really tough to switch," he said. "That's what we're feeling today and what we're hearing from parents. Some are angry, some are upset, and we totally get it."

Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, said he's not aware of any other districts that returned to in-person learning in elementary schools this month and have had to switch back to more restrictive learning models. But he said school leaders know it could happen at any point.

"It's kind of something that every superintendent is holding their breath over," he said.

