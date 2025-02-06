The Rand Tower Hotel in Minneapolis has announced an “exciting transformation” of its fifth-floor event space.
Downtown Minneapolis hotel restaurant Blondette has closed (kind of)
The French-ish spot inside the Rand Tower Hotel “concepted by” Daniel del Prado opened in late 2022.
But part of that transformation involves downtown dining news: Blondette, a high-profile restaurant that was “concepted by” prolific chef Daniel del Prado, has closed — for the most part.
Blondette is now open only for weekend brunch, a hotel spokesperson said. The hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rest of the time the space, with its 800-square-foot terrace, will be devoted to private events.
Meanwhile, Bar Rufus, in the hotel lobby, will assume breakfast and dinner operations.
Earlier this week, Bar Rufus debuted a new menu for breakfast and dinner that’s “inspired by the timeless charm of French bistro culture,” with elevated takes on “locally sourced ingredients and artisanal techniques.” That includes snacks such as burrata with roasted apple and onion jam, and fried pickles with lemon garlic mayo; larger plates such as a stuffed chicken thigh and grilled salmon; and sandwiches like tuna melts and Reubens. Little Bird Gelato anchors the dessert menu.
Del Prado landed a consulting role at Rand Tower while the chef and restaurant mogul was on a hot streak. He brought in a trio of “vaguely French” concepts, with Bar Rufus the first to open in the fall of 2022. It replaced lobby bar Whiskey & Soda, which made a difficult debut in the winter of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, after an extensive remodeling of the historic building.
Blondette and neighboring cocktail bar Miaou Miaou opened later that year on the expansive fifth floor. The Star Tribune’s three-star review called the clubby spot with a retractable roof “rowdy, fun and wildly delicious.”
Del Prado is no longer involved with Rand Tower Hotel (527 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.). A new chef is behind the relaunch of Bar Rufus, but the hotel has not announced a name.
