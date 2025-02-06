Downtown Minneapolis hotel restaurant Blondette has closed (kind of)

Del Prado landed a consulting role at Rand Tower while the chef and restaurant mogul was on a hot streak. He brought in a trio of “vaguely French” concepts, with Bar Rufus the first to open in the fall of 2022. It replaced lobby bar Whiskey & Soda, which made a difficult debut in the winter of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, after an extensive remodeling of the historic building.