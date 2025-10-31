Opinion | A cautionary tale from the Great Halloween Blizzard of ’91

This made sense to me. I hunkered down in the relative security of a bulky barcalounger, binged on unused bite-size Butterfingers and prayed that Mother Nature would ease up on us through the night. She did not. It was pretty outside, but worsening dire predictions kept me on high alert, along with creepy creaks, thumps, scratching and a weird rhythmic clicking from behind our timeworn ceilings and walls and under the floor.