Opinion | A cautionary tale from the Great Halloween Blizzard of ’91

“If a man harbors any sort of fear, it makes him landlord to a ghost.”
— Lloyd C. Douglas, American author
Who better to describe “The Great Halloween Blizzard of ’91” than William Shakespeare? My students were reading “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” when the storm began. Serendipitously, Titania’s (the “Queen of the Fairies”) poetic description of her enchanted world’s topsy-turvy weather synched with Minnesota’s topsy-turvy once-in-a-lifetime weather event.
Talk about a glorious teaching-learning moment!
“The seasons alter: hoary-headed frosts