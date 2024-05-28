Target Center has already suffered three canceled or postponed concerts so far this year, and a fourth show was added to the list over the weekend.

The Black Keys scrapped almost all of the dates on their upcoming arena tour, which was to hit Minneapolis' basketball arena Nov. 12. Industry news sites cited poor ticket sales as the likely culprit for the abrupt cancellation, a problem likely not helped by the fact that tickets to most shows ranged from $100-$300.

The Ohio rock duo — singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — initially offered no explanation for why the tour was called off. They belatedly issued a statement on Sunday but still didn't really give a reason, instead urging fans to stay tuned for news of an "exciting, intimate experience" in lieu of the arena dates.

Here's the statement:

"The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well. Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the 'International Players Tour' that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly. Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets. Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

Auerbach and Carney made quite an impressive leap in under a decade from playing the tiny 7th St. Entry in the 2000s to drawing over 10,000 fans across the street at Target Center three times in the 2010s. Last year, though, they played to only a half-full (but very receptive!) grandstand audience at the Minnesota State Fair. This year, their new album, "Ohio Players," earned a lukewarm reaction.

Still, the Keys are not alone among would-be arena acts seeing tepid ticket sales. Atlanta rapper Future and Puerto Rican hip-hop-to-pop crossover star Bad Bunny both canceled shows at Target Center in recent months after suffering from poor sales of tickets mostly priced over $100.

With well over half the seats in the arena still visibly available on the Ticketmaster seating chart — a majority priced over $150 — Mexican rapper Peso Pluma postponed his date scheduled there this week until Aug. 2.



