Bike advocates and cops issue pre-holiday plea: Don’t buy ‘e-motos’

If Santa drops an electric bike under the Christmas tree, make sure it’s legal.
The Bicycle Alliance of Minneosta (BikeMN) and law enforcement in the state are asking the public to avoid buying some e-motorbikes, aka e-moto, that are sold as “e-bikes” but are so powerful that they run afoul of state laws.
The announcement reflects the rising popularity of e-moto bikes, mainly sold online and marketed as e-bikes, and growing concerns that they are a menace, especially on trails shared by conventional bikes and people on foot.
BikeMN and other partners have heard complaints about bicyclists getting passed by e-moto riders hitting speeds as high as 45 to 50 mph. The three classes of e-bike recognized by the state have forms of electric pedal-assist and a top speed of no more than 28 mph.
The advisory is meant to clear up public confusion about what constitutes a legal e-bike, said Erik Noonan, BikeMN’s communications manager. That’s one reason BikeMN is collaborating with the Minnesota Chiefs of Police and sheriffs’ associations and the state Department of Public Safety.
“We are all dealing with same frustrations, a misunderstanding of what the laws are,” Noonan said.
Noonan said there are significant details that consumers should look for to assure they are buying a legal e-bike:
- The motor must not exceed 750 watts of power.
- The top speed using a throttle cannot exceed 20 mph.
- The maximum assisted speed must not exceed 28 mph.
- And the bike should have fully functional pedals, used to propel the bike.
Riders must be 15 or older.