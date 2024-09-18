Can Michigan slow down USC? Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks

With the Big Ten in its first year as an 18-team conference, the traditional scheduling model of nonconference games played exclusively during the first month of the season isn’t realistic. Instead, there are four intraconference matchups this week and eight nonleague games. (All games Saturday unless noted. Check back to startribune.com/sports on Friday for the Gophers-Iowa prediction.)
Nebraska and Illinois meet in a battle of 3-0 teams. Michigan State tries to extend its roll at dangerous Boston College.
Three with intrigue
No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• The Trojans already own an impressive win over LSU. A victory at the Big House could signal they’re a serious contender for the College Football Playoff. USC 27, Michigan 20
No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox
• Look for a defensive battle between 3-0 teams in Lincoln. The Fighting Illini are giving up 8.7 points per game, the Cornhuskers 6.7. Nebraska 17, Illinois 13
Michigan State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network
• The Eagles pushed Missouri before falling 27-21 on the road. They’ll have just enough to deal the Spartans their first defeat. Boston College 24, Michigan State 21
Keep an eye on
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
• Scarlet Knights RB Kyle Monangai averages 186.5 rushing yards per game, second most in the nation. The Hokies give up 190.3 rushing yards, 114th in the nation. You do the math. Rutgers 34, Virginia Tech 20
UCLA at No. 16 LSU, 2:40 p.m., ABC
• Drubbed at home by Indiana, the Bruins must venture to Death Valley. LSU 38, UCLA 17
Northwestern at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1
• The Huskies have played the Wildcats three times, all in the 1980s, and won all three by a combined 105-7. Northwestern will keep it closer this time. Washington 27, Northwestern 24
And the rest
Marshall at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
• After a week off, the Buckeyes tune up for Big Ten play with a rout of the Thundering Herd. Ohio State 48, Marshall 10
Charlotte at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• The 49ers just edged Gardner-Webb 27-26. The Hoosiers are averaging 50 points per game. Indiana 45, Charlotte 14
Villanova at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• Terps WR Tai Felton is averaging 149 receiving yards per game, third best in the nation. He’ll be a difference-maker here. Maryland 35, Villanova 10
Kent State at No. 10 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• The Golden Flashes just lost 71-0 at Tennessee. Name your score, Nittany Lions. Penn State 48, Kent State 9
Purdue at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., CW Network
• Boilermakers lost 66-7 to Notre Dame. Beavers fell 49-14 to Oregon. Slight edge to the home team. Oregon State 24, Purdue 23
