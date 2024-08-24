New reality for Gophers football: A bigger Big Ten without the cushy West Division

“The narrative in our place right now is, ‘What are you gonna do after the disappointing year?’ We just won a bowl game! There are people here just trying to get to a bowl game, and we won our fifth in a row,” Fleck said during Big Ten Media Days in July. “It’s disappointing, but that’s what we said at the beginning. When [winning a bowl game] becomes disappointing, we’re doing our job even better. There’s going to be ebbs and flows.”