BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS
Big Ten goes 17-1, and that lone losing team suffers in the new power rankings
In Randy Johnson’s first installment of his weekly Big Ten power rankings, the landscape is mostly positive, but Minnesota has some climbing to do.
1. Ohio State (1-0): The rich get richer as freshman WR Jeremiah Smith debuts with two TD receptions in a 52-6 romp over Akron.
2. USC (1-0): Trojans, QB Miller Moss cash in impressive fourth-quarter parlay to edge LSU 27-20 in Las Vegas.
3. Penn State (1-0): Nittany Lions roll to 457 yards under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki of Litchfield, Minn., in 34-12 win at West Virginia.
4. Michigan (1-0): In a surprising move, coach Sherrone Moore starts QB Davis Warren over Alex Orgi. Wolverines pull away late to beat Fresno State 30-10.
5. Oregon (1-0): QB Dillon Gabriel threw the ball all over the field – 41-for-49 for 380 yards – but Ducks had only 24 points to show for it.
6. Iowa (1-0): Kirk Ferentz served his one-game suspension, and the Hawkeyes put up 40 points against Illinois State. Iowa State will offer stiffer test this week.
7. Nebraska (1-0): Matt Rhule had improvements of six and four wins in the second year of his last two coaching stops. His second year in Lincoln began with a 40-7 rout of UTEP.
8. Maryland (1-0): New QB Billy Edwards Jr. (20-for-27, 311 yards, two TDs) and wideout Tai Felton (seven catches, 178 yards, two TDs) led 50-7 romp over UConn.
9. Wisconsin (1-0): Workmanlike 28-14 win over Western Michigan included Badgers staple of solid running game (74 yards from Chez Mellusi, 66 from Tawee Walker).
10. Michigan State (1-0): Joe Rossi’s Spartans defense debuted with a safety and held Florida Atlantic to 2-for-15 on third downs in a 16-10 win.
11. Rutgers (1-0): Yes, that was Athan Kaliakmanis going an efficient 15-for-24 for 147 yards and three TDs in a 44-7 win over Howard.
12. Washington (1-0): Jedd Fisch’s Huskies show balance in 35-3 win over Weber State.
13. Illinois (1-0): Fighting Illini rush for 244 yards, pass for 242 while throttling Eastern Illinois 45-0.
14. Indiana (1-0): The Curt Cignetti era begins with Hoosiers outgaining Florida International 414-182 in 31-7 win.
15. Purdue (1-0): QB Hudson Card completes 24 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four TDs as Boilermakers hammer Indiana State 45-0, prepping for matchup vs. Notre Dame.
16. UCLA (1-0): Bruins rally from 10-point deficit, win with field goal in final minute to edge Hawaii 16-13.
17. Northwestern (1-0): A crowd of 12,023 packs Wildcats’ lakefront temporary stadium, and they’re treated to a 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio).
18. Gophers (0-1): Minnesota, Penn State and USC were the only Big Ten teams to play Power Four opponents this weekend, and the Gophers were the only conference team to lose. They let a winnable game against North Carolina get away.
