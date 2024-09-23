1. Ohio State (3-0): The Buckeyes routed Marshall 49-14 behind the rushing duo of Quinshon Judkins (173 yards, two TDs) and TreVeyon Henderson (76 yards, two TDs). OSU opens Big Ten play at Michigan State on Saturday.
Big Ten power rankings: Gophers fall as Illinois, Rutgers continue upward climbs
Illinois and Rutgers are two dangerous teams coming up on Minnesota’s schedule, with the Illini on Nov. 2 and Rutgers on Nov. 9.
2. Oregon (3-0): The Ducks were idle in preparation for Big Ten opener at UCLA, against whom they have won 10 of 11.
3. Penn State (3-0): Nittany Lions took it easy on Kent State in 56-0 romp. This week’s test – a visit from Illinois – will be much more challenging.
4. Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten): Wolverines got back on track with stirring 27-24 comeback win over USC, but can they continue to win without much from the passing game?
5. USC (2-1, 0-1): Trojans QB Miller Moss had three TD passes at Michigan, but his second-half interception was costly.
6. Illinois (4-0, 1-0): Fighting Illini have wins over two ranked opponents (Kansas, Nebraska) in the same season for the first time since 2007 after 31-24 overtime triumph over Cornhuskers.
7. Rutgers (3-0): Late field goal saves Scarlet Knights in 26-23 win at Virginia Tech after they squandered 16-point lead.
8. Indiana (4-0, 1-0): Hoosiers continue to pile up the points, beating Charlotte 52-14. They’ve outscored opponents 202-37 this season.
9. Iowa (3-1, 1-0): Second-half dominance by Hawkeyes, RB Kaleb Johnson produced 31-14 win vs. Gophers and sent Floyd of Rosedale back to Iowa City. Iowa is idle until Oct. 5 trip to Ohio State.
10. Nebraska (3-1, 0-1): Huskers give up three sacks in their overtime possession in loss to Illinois.
11. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0): Spartans can’t hold late lead at Boston College, fall 23-19.
12. Wisconsin (2-1): Idle Badgers had week off to prepare for trip to USC, where they haven’t visited since 1966.
13. Maryland (3-1, 0-1): Terrapins rout FCS-level Villanova 38-20 behind WR Tai Felton’s 14 catches for 157 yards.
14. Washington (3-1, 1-0): Big Ten debut for Huskies focuses on defense in 24-5 win over Northwestern. Washington gave up only 112 total yards.
15. Gophers (2-2, 0-1): Difficult stretch of schedule will test Gophers’ resolve. After loss to Iowa, Minnesota visits Michigan, then is host to USC.
16. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1): Wildcats get a week off after loss at Washington before visit from Indiana.
17. UCLA (1-2, 0-1): Bruins hang with LSU for a half but are outscored 17-0 in second half of 34-17 loss.
18. Purdue (1-2): Boilermakers give up 445 yards, 40:15 in time of possession in 38-21 loss to Oregon State.
